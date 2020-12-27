202 cases in capital

Eight arrested for organising ‘DJ’ party

The district recorded 202 COVID-19 cases and 221 recoveries on Saturday as the number of active cases fell to 3,462. The death toll currently stood at 639.

The district administration quarantined 1,204 people on the day, taking the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 21,895 in houses and 76 in various institutions.

Protocol violation

The Pozhiyoor police arrested eight people in connection with a Christmas celebration for which hundreds of people congregated in Pozhikkara in violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

A case had been registered for holding the 13-hour-long ‘DJ party’ that continued till the wee hours of Saturday without obtaining prior permission of the local police.

Besides, the celebrations continued despite attempts made by the police to bring an end to the programme, sources said.

The speakers used for the programme have also been seized.