202 cases in capital

The district recorded 202 COVID-19 cases and 221 recoveries on Saturday as the number of active cases fell to 3,462. The death toll currently stood at 639.
The district administration quarantined 1,204 people on the day, taking the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 21,895 in houses and 76 in various institutions.
Protocol violation
The Pozhiyoor police arrested eight people in connection with a Christmas celebration for which hundreds of people congregated in Pozhikkara in violation of the COVID-19 protocol.
A case had been registered for holding the 13-hour-long ‘DJ party’ that continued till the wee hours of Saturday without obtaining prior permission of the local police.
Besides, the celebrations continued despite attempts made by the police to bring an end to the programme, sources said.
The speakers used for the programme have also been seized.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath