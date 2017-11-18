2017, Year of the Naval Civilian

The massive contribution made by over 30,000 civilian employees of the Indian Navy in the field of operations, maintenance, training, administration and logistics remains relatively less known.

Acknowledging their contribution, the Indian Navy has declared 2017 as Year of the Naval Civilian, also indicating the immense importance the leadership attaches to ensuring their well-being.

While the Navy has always ensured a healthy working atmosphere and regular enhancement of their skills with regular training, the Navy, in recent years, has been providing them free annual medical check-up as well.

Naval civilians are an industrious and passionate lot. An incident that happened when I was commanding INS Tir comes to mind. The ship was in refit and its engine was to be put together following maintenance at the Naval Ship Repair Yard (Kochi). Shoving the liner of an engine cylinder into its cavity is an arduous task. It has to be contracted in dry carbon dioxide before being inserted into its cavity. This has to be done in just under a minute after being removed from its cooling box. I remember watching in wonderment a worker dashing towards the engine cradling the super cooled spare part, after removing it from a box that resembled the one used for transporting harvested hearts. He dashed through the constricted engine room, as the rest of the workers watched with bated breath, their commitment shining on their faces.

Naval civilians work in three streams — maintenance and repair (at the Naval Ship Repair Yard (K) and the Naval Aircraft Yard (K); in logistics management, looking after the procurement and supply of materials at the Material Organisation (K) and other stores; and in administration and clerical wings.

Their efforts also contribute much to the spick and span look of Naval Bases.

Sporting activities

What sets the life of a naval civilian completely apart from their brethren in most other organisations is a huge array of cultural and sporting activities, which take place the year round. These, other than contributing to team building and improving fitness, also help individuals develop their personal talents. About 5,000 civilian employees at the Kochi Naval Base, the Naval Armament Depot at Aluva and the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala are formed into six teams. These teams engage in regular, organised sporting activities, which since 1977 have steadily increased in scope.

Regular cultural activities and the keenly fought annual cultural competition are important events in the Navy’s calendar.

In August 2017, the 24th edition of this competition was held at the Naval Base. These competitions cover the entire spectrum of dance, drama and music. The civilian employees have among themselves renowned artistes and many unique talents. These personnel too are taught formally and allowed to flower.

(The writer is Station Commander (Kochi), Indian Navy. As told to S. Anandan)