ADVERTISEMENT

2015 Assembly ruckus case: V. Sivankutty, E.P. Jayarajan and other LDF leaders appear in court

October 16, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Six Left Democratic Front (LDF) leaders including General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan and former Minister K.T. Jaleel who are accused in the 2015 Assembly ruckus case appeared before the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday.

The court adjourned the case to December 1 to decide on when to commence the trial. While the defendants sought copies of the reinvestigation report, the prosecution sought further time in providing them.

The accused maintained that they had not orchestrated the violence on purpose and that they had reacted against the manhandling meted out on women legislators by United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media persons later, Mr. Jayarajan alleged the LDF legislators had been framed in the case out of political vendetta. He also blamed the then Speaker for having adopting an apathetic stance towards the concerns that had been raised by the Opposition.

While this infuriated the LDF MLAs prompting them to register their protest, this was met with violence unleashed by the UDF legislators, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US