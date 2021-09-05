2,013 people test positive in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 September 2021 21:52 IST

The active COVID-19 caseload in Thiruvananthapuram district rose to 17,322 on Sunday when 2,013 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 1,876 others recovered from the illness. The test positivity rate stood at 14.4%.

Among the fresh cases, 1,988 have been attributed to local transmission of the infection. Three health care workers also have been infected. As many as 42,669 people have currently been placed in quarantine in the district.

Containment zones

District Collector Navjot Khosa has declared new containment zones in LMS ward in Attingal municipality; Chembakathinmoodu and Manthara wards in Edava grama panchayat; Sathamnada and Thinavila wards in Kadakkavoor grama panchayat; Kuzhivila and Kodithookkikunnu wards in Manamboor grama panchayat; Mancha, Valiyamala and Tharatta wards in Nedumangad municipality.

The existing ones in Paluvalli in Nanniyode grama panchayat and Vlangamuri ward in Neyyattinkara Municipality have been withdrawn.