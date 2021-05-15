2,012 new cases in Kottayam district

1,119 fresh cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 2,012 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, all but two contracted the virus through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate for the day stood at 23.22%.

With 195 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally with 195 cases, followed by Pallikkathodu panchayat with 142 cases.

As many as 2,190 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total number of active cases to 16,896 while 59,453 are under quarantine.

In view of the situation, District collector M. Anjana has imposed additional regulations in 40 local bodies, besides declaring 21 wards across 11 local bodies as containment zones.

Pathanamthitta

The COVID-19 cases continued to soar in Pathanamthitta with 1,119 people testing positive for the virus infection. Of these, 1,099 contracted the virus through local transmission.

With 93 cases, Thiruvalla reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pathanamthitta with 64 cases. Meanwhile, the district also reported 13 COVID-19 deaths during the day.With 314 recoveries during the day, Pathanamthitta has 15,060 active cases.