20,000 sq ft mural art enters record book

January 12, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Freedom Wall mural art project initiated by the Higher Education department to mark the 75 th anniversary of Indian independence has entered the record books.

The expansive mural art spread over an area of 20,000 sq ft on the walls of the Government Sanskrit College, Thiruvananthapuram, has been declared the largest wall painting made on the Indian freedom struggle by the India Book of Records.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who formally announced the recognition, received a citation and a medal here on Thursday.

‘Freedom walls’ that highlighted the milestones of the country’s freedom struggle and its rich cultural heritage had come up at 64 government colleges as part of the project jointly undertaken by the Directorate of Collegiate Education and the State Cell of the National Service Scheme.

The preparation of the mural paintings at the Government Sanskrit College was spearheaded by students and teachers of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura.

Dr. Bindu said the mural art paintings in the State colleges formed the largest collection of murals prepared in the country in connection with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations that were organised by the Union government.

Ayyankali’s contribution

The art works made at the Government Sanskrit College include the painting of Ayyankali standing alongside Panchami, the daughter of Dalit agricultural labourers, to commemorate the efforts made by the social reformer to admit the child to the Ooruttambalam school despite vehement opposition by upper caste communities.

Director of Collegiate Education V. Vigneshwari, Sanskrit College Principal K.D. Sobha, and State NSS Officer R.N. Anzer were present on the occasion.