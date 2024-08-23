GIFT a SubscriptionGift
20,000 more robotic kits in Kerala schools by October, says Education Minister V. Sivankutty

Updated - August 23, 2024 09:39 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 09:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Steps would be taken to make available 20,000 more robotic kits in schools by October so that students and others benefited from technological updates, Minister for Education V. Sivankutty said in Kochi on August 23 (Friday).

This is in addition to the 9,000 such kits that schools already have. The Minister was speaking at the Edappally regional centre of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), after inaugurating the State camp of Little KITEs. A total of 1.8 lakh children become part of Little KITEs camps each year. They in turn shared the knowledge they gained from the camps with others, helping expand awareness of AI and robotics, he said and added that AI was, for the first time in India, introduced in Class 7 in Kerala. It would be extended to Classes 8 to 10 from the coming year through the revised syllabus.

Coding and programming skills would help students do robotics programming, develop games and animation on their own. Yet another initiative was to impart training to parents in cyber safety. Customised operating systems that helped impart knowledge in different subjects were being used to train students. In addition, the Unicef had been extending help to the State. It would be taken to the next level, said the Minister.

He said the Education department placed emphasis on interactive learning. The Social Policy Chief of Unicef-India K.L. Rao, Director of General Education S. Shanavas and CEO of KITE Anwar Sadath were among those present.

