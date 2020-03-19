₹20,000-crore stimulus plan to cushion COVID-19 impact

Thiruvananthapuram

19 March 2020 20:54 IST

UAE-returnee on quarantine tests positive in Kasaragod

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced a ₹20,000-crore stimulus plan to cushion the economic impact of COVID-19 in Kerala, revitalise key sectors and to recapture normal social life in the State.

Briefing mediapersons here on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said that the Finance Department and the Planning Board were studying how COVID-19 had impacted various sectors

After two consecutive days of no new positive cases of COVID 19, on Thursday, a lone positive case was reported from Kasaragod. The patient is a UAE-returnee, who had already been on quarantine.

The total number of cases in Kerala in the second wave of COVID-19 is thus 25. A total of 31,173 persons in the State are also under surveillance, with another 6,103 people newly added to the surveillance network on Thursday. But only 237 are isolated in hospitals while the rest are in self-quarantine in homes.

The allocation

Announcing the details of the financial package, Mr. Vijayan said that ₹2,000 crores would be disbursed to families as loans through Kudumbasree, while another ₹1,000 crores would be utilised on rural employment guarantee schemes.

An amount of ₹1,320 crores would be utilised for disbursing two months’ social security pensions. The pensions for March and April would be disbursed this month itself. He also announced that regardless of APL/BPL status, all families would be given a months’ supply of food grains.

The government was also expediting the opening of the chain of fair price eateries it had announced earlier. Instead of in September, these eateries will now be opened in April and meals would be made available at ₹20.

Mr. Vijyan said that ₹14,000 crores was being set aside for paying off the arrears contract payments in various sectors.

He also announced relief in fitness charges for autorickshaws and taxis; three months’ relief in the payment of taxes by buses and a months’ allowance in paying off electricity and water bills.

Cinemas would also get a waiver on entertainment taxes.

Contingency plans

Keeping in mind that the possibility of community transmission of COVID-19 in the State could be very real and that extensive preparedness was necessary to manage a potential public health crisis, Mr. Vijayan said that he had sought and ensured the cooperation of army and paramilitary forces ahead to help manage the situation.

Defence forces have offered the services of its technical staff, doctors, paramedics, ambulances and the use of helicopters if required to evacuate patients. They would also help with temporary hospital beds and other hospital supplies.

The Chief Minister also said that COVID-19 testing would be extended to four more sites in Kerala – the Regional Cancer Centre, the Malabar Cancer Centre, the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.