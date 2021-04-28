20,000 Covishield doses arrive in Thiruvananthapuram

Vaccination drive to be confined to 28 public health institutions today

The district vaccine store received 20,000 Covishield doses late Tuesday, enabling health authorities to sustain the vaccination drive for more days.

However, the vaccination programme will be confined to 28 public health institutions alone on Wednesday. Three of these will provide Covaxin doses. The rest are likely to receive the remaining stock of nearly 5,000 doses. Of these, over 2,000 will be released for the five vaccination sessions that will be held at the Jimmy George indoor stadium.

The new batch, which will be distributed on Thursday, will be supplied through all of the 100-odd public health institutions, including primary and community health centres in the district. While priority will be ensured for government hospitals, private institutions are unlikely to receive allocation in the new batch. The dwindling vaccine stock in the private sector has began to disrupt the ongoing drive.

Normalcy restored

Following a day marked by chaos, the vaccine supply at Jimmy George indoor stadium was conducted in a smooth manner on Tuesday with the authorities adopting a strict policy in time-slot management. Vaccine seekers were granted entry on the basis of their allotted time alone.

Special tahsildar and vaccination camp nodal officer N. Balasubramanian said some people, who turned up much ahead of their slots, were directed to wait outside the stadium and permitted entry only close to their allotted time. Besides, a pandal that was erected on the parking area prevented people from standing in the sun.

While the centre was intended to supply 2,000 doses, as many as 2,335 were administered the vaccine until 5.30 p.m. there. Similar to what had transpired the previous day, several people managed to secure appointments via the Aarogya Setu application. The parallel booking facility, in addition to the Co-WIN portal, has posed difficulties for health officials in allocating doses for centres beforehand.

While 400 had booked for vaccination at General Hospital through the Co-WIN portal, nearly 30 gained appointments through Aarogya Setu. The overbooking also led to the automatic cancellation of bookings for several people early in the day.

In all, a total of 15,189 people received vaccination on the day.