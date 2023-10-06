ADVERTISEMENT

2,000 ration shops in Kerala to be converted into K-Stores offering better services by 2025, says Food Minister G.R. Anil

October 06, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The K-Stores will offer bank transactions up to ₹10,000, utility payments for water and electricity, small LPG cylinders of 5 kg and Sabari and Milma products

The Hindu Bureau

A file picture of Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil. The K-Store project aims at equipping the public distribution network with more facilities and technological tools to provide better services and enlarge the bouquet of products. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

As many as 2,000 ration shops in Kerala will be transformed into K-Stores by 2025, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a ration store at Kallar in Nedumangad taluk which was transformed into K-Store on October 6.

The K-Store project aims at equipping the public distribution network with more facilities and technological tools to provide better services and enlarge the bouquet of products.

The K-Stores would offer bank transactions up to ₹10,000, utility payments for water and electricity, small LPG cylinders of 5 kg and Sabari and Milma products. In addition, 96 MSME products from the Industries department, the Agriculture department’s value-added products and Kudumbashree products will be made available through K-stores. More services would be offered at a later stage.

Mr. Anil said the Union government is not giving sufficient attention to Kerala’s public distribution system. Though Kerala had made demands for more rice supplies, the Union government has not taken any action in this regard. The supply of wheat for non-priority card holders is also being denied over the past year, he added.

