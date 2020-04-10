2,000 isolation beds to be set up in houseboats

Steps have been taken to set up 2,000 isolation beds in houseboats in the district to meet any emergency situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has said.

He was speaking at a review meeting at district collectorate here on Friday.

“District has done exemplary work in tackling the spread of COVID-19. We should not let our guard down. We have started measures to deal with an influx of people including from overseas after the end of the lockdown. Isolation beds will be set up in houseboats,” the Minister said.