2,000 e-magazines on School Wiki

Digital magazines of over 2,000 schools in the State have been published on the School Wiki portal for public viewing. The Little KITEs IT clubs of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) have created the digital magazines and uploaded them on www.schoolwiki.in. The entire set of magazines for this year can be viewed district-wise on the ‘Digital Magazine’ link on the portal.

School Wiki, designed on the Wikipedia model, is the largest educational repository among all regional languages in India and includes over 15,000 schools in the State. It features the complete literary works of students in the State School Arts Festivals from 2017 and digital magazines from 2019 onwards.

How to access

Apart from School Wiki homepage, the magazines will also appear on the respective school’s page, with a thumbnail image of its cover page. To view the magazines, one needs to click on the name of the magazine or select the name of the school. The inauguration of school magazines was organised in schools in memory of writer Vaikom Mohammed Basheer on his birth anniversary in January.

The initiative is part of a language computing module in the Little KITEs programme, as part of which students are taught Malayalam typing and word processing. Raster and vector image editing are taught as part of graphic designing.

The articles from students and teachers are typed by the Little KITEs members and a layout is prepared. Libre Office word processor and Gimp and Inkscape, all of which are FOSS (free and open source software) applications, are used for this. The magazines, which feature stories, poems, and articles, are supplemented by pictures and graphics.

The digital format provides an opportunity for people around the globe to access these magazines. It is the first time in India that digital magazines are made available on a public domain on such a large scale.

The initiative throws up a new way to create and present content in a paperless and cost-effective manner, says KITE Chief Executive Officer K. Anvar Sadath.

The Little KITEs IT clubs were formed as a part of the Hi-Tech School programme to encourage the participation of students in IT activities in schools.