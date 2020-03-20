Kerala

₹2,000-crore package sought

Seeks 2 % rate of interest instead of the customary 3.9 % for such grants

The State government on Friday sought a ₹2,000-crore special revival package from NABARD to alleviate the growing economic distress caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked NABARD chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala to release the special assistance as a low-interest loan from the bank’s Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

Mr. Vijayan asked for a 2% rate of interest instead of the customary 3.9% for such grants.

The partial lockdown imposed by the government had adversely impacted trade and commerce.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 11:04:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/2000-crore-package-sought/article31122337.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY