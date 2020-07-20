Kerala

2,000 beds being readied in FLTCs in Alappuzha

Around 2,000 beds are being arranged in COVID-19 First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs) in the district.

“A total of 430 beds have already been arranged in FLTCs. Another 1,565 beds will be set up in the coming days,” said an official.

Officials said that the district administration was planning to arrange a total of 7,363 beds in 92 centres in the district.

So far two FLTCs — Elemecs Hospital, Kayamkulam, (280 beds) and P.M. Hospital, Mavelikara, (150 beds) — have been made operational.

R. Rajesh, MLA, said that Gems Hospital, Mavelikara, would be converted into a COVID-19 treatment facility. He said that the hospital would have facilities to treat 150 COVID-19 patients at a time.

