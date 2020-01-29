200-year-old tree declared heritage site

The branches of this tree throw a canopy over Tappuzha on the banks of the Meenachil river like an expansive forest.

Growing on its trunks are a variety of plants, including some rare variety of orchids, besides a lizard species that is under threat.

In a unique initiative, the Ayarkunnam panchayat has declared the 200-year-old mango tree at Tappuzha as a local biodiversity heritage site.

Moly Thomas, president of the local body, made an announcement to this effect at a function at the panchayat office here on Wednesday.

The decision to list the tree as a heritage site followed a special motion moved by the biodiversity protection committee of the local body.

The committee received details about the tree, which represents an ecosystem, from a recent study on the plants on the riverbank.

Still bears fruit

The mango tree, which still bears fruit, supports rich biodiversity with different shrub and plant varieties growing under it, including Ixora coccinea, neer kadambu, angolam, cheru and eera, among others.

According to officials, the declaration of the area as a heritage site will help conserve and manage the location with the support of the public. The listing of the location as a heritage spot also enables the local body to initiate action against those inflicting damages in the zone under the biodiversity Act.