200 working days for Classes I to V

The General Education department has agreed that classes I to V in State schools need to have only 200 working days this academic year.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty communicated this at a Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee meeting attended by representatives of teachers’ organisations here on Thursday.

Teachers’ organisations have been protesting against the department’s “unilateral” decision to have 25 additional Saturdays as working days in the school calendar this year to achieve the target of 220 working days.

The Right to Education Act lays down 800 working hours and 200 working days for lower primary classes. Teachers’ organisations had been demanding exemption for primary students from the 220-day calendar.

They alleged that three rounds of talks had been held with the Minister formally, and many of them had met him separately to discuss the issue. However, he had cited the court order to refuse their demand.

The turnaround occurred after it became apparent that the department position would not stand legal scrutiny, they argued.

The QIP meet also tasked the General Education Principal Secretary to study the working hours for upper primary classes. As per the RTE, classes V to VIII have 1,000 instructional hours and 220 working days. In the State though, class VIII is considered part of high school though demand for funds for midday meal scheme, uniforms, Samagra Shiksha are all made from the Union government taking Class VIII as part of upper primary school.

The Minister, in a statement later in the day, reiterated that 220 working days should be ensured in schools. The decision was taken in the wake of a High Court decision in this connection. Further steps would be taken on the basis of the court’s directions, he said, calling for teachers’ cooperation on the issue.

The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association, which has gone to court over the issue, and the National Teachers’ Union have protested against the “separation” of classes from I to XII into three on the basis of working days and hours. Higher secondary classes, they said, had school only five days a week.

The All Kerala School Teachers’ Union welcomed the government’s assurances and sought steps for rescheduling the instructional hours for high school classes.

