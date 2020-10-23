200 new courses in colleges: Jaleel

Thrissur

23 October 2020 20:28 IST

Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel has said that 200-odd new courses will be started in arts and science colleges in the State.

He was speaking after inaugurating the work of a library, reading room, seminar hall and administrative office at the Government Polytechnic College, Kunnamkulam, on Friday.

“New courses according to the needs of the changing times will be started in engineering colleges and polytechnics. The quality of education in polytechnics has increased and so to the number of students. More positive changes will be brought in the higher education sector,” he said.

Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen presided over.

The renovation works has been done at a cost of ₹9 crore.