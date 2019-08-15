200-member team ready for clean-ups

A 200-member team is ready to conduct clean-ups in the rain and flood-affected regions, district panchayat president V.K. Madhu has said.

He said in a statement that the teams were ready to set off on hearing word from the districts in need. The teams would be equipped with cleaning supplies and equipment.

Mr. Madhu said that besides the four loads sent on Tuesday, six loads of relief materials would be sent by Wednesday night.

Relief materials is being collected under the umbrella of the district panchayat at 84 centres in block and grama panchayats. There has been an overwhelming response to the collection.

More volunteers

With more youth reaching the collection point as volunteers, segregation and loading of materials picked up pace. Food, clothes, water, and cleaning supplies are being sent from the collection centre.

The collection will continue on Thursday.

Kudumbashree too has tapped its vast network to send material to the tune of ₹75 lakh over the past five days. It has 83 collection centres in all. The materials reaching the district mission’s collection centre is segregated, packed, and loaded onto vehicles by the 70 employees as per the information received from the district administration.