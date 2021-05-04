200-litre oxygen plant operational at Thalassery GH

KANNUR

04 May 2021 22:57 IST

Facility was set up during the first wave of COVID-19 last year

With the spread of COVID-19 disease, the availability of oxygen, which is essential for the treatment of critically ill patients, will no longer be an issue at Thalassery General Hospital.

The oxygen plant established at the hospital is now fully operational.

The plant was set up during the first wave of COVID-19 last year. While in the first stage, oxygen was delivered directly to the ICU only, after the number of critically ill patients increased significantly during the second wave of COVID, the oxygen plant was fully made operational at the hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

All beds in the hospital wards are now equipped with direct oxygen supply. Oxygen is currently being piped directly to 250 beds in the ward.

The production capacity of the plant is 200 litres per minute (LPM).

The plant supplies 98% pure oxygen after collecting it from the atmosphere. At present, 30 COVID patients are receiving oxygen at the hospital.

The idea of an oxygen plant at the General Hospital was mooted at the beginning of the COVID outbreak last year. It was constructed using ₹40 lakh sanctioned from MLA A.N. Shamseer’s Asset Development Fund and ₹17 lakh from the hospital fund.

The machinery for the plant was brought from Gujarat with special permission during the lockdown. The Thalassery General Hospital is the only one in Kannur district to have an oxygen plant, said hospital superintendent Asha Devi.

Oxygen is being delivered from outside to other government and private hospitals in the district.

Meanwhile, steps have begun to start an oxygen plant with a capacity of 1,000 LPM at the district hospital.