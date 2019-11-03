₹200 cr. for homoeo institute work

The National Homoeopathy Research Institute in Mental Health (NHRIMH) at Kurichy, run by the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH), Ministry of AYUSH, is all set to get a major facelift with the Union government sanctioning ₹200 crore for development works.

According to officials, the government has in principle approved the construction of hostel blocks at ₹21 crore for which the work is likely to start soon. “In addition to the hostel blocks, the project also envisages expansion of the hospital into a 300-bed facility. As part of it, a new building complex with a total built-up area of 40,000 sq m will be established at an estimated cost of ₹180 crore. On completion, it will house the academic blocks, conference/convention centre, library, documentation and rehabilitation units. The entire project has been entrusted with the Central Public Works Department for execution,” they said.

The institute presently functions from a building constructed on 1.78 acres of land allotted by the State government with a built up area of 7,250 sq m. The State further allotted 7.59 acres of land adjacent to the present one to take up the expansion.

500 patients a day

The institute is currently attached to a 100-bed capacity hospital. At the OP clinic for psychiatric and general ailments, around 500 patients turn out daily. Additionally, it also executes community mental health programmes, peripheral OPDs, Swasthya Rakshan camps, among several other projects.

The institute was granted permission to start MD (Homoeo) courses, PhD and other paramedical courses in 2016. Affiliated to the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), Thrissur, it opened the first batch of MD (Homoeo) courses in Psychiatry and Practice of Medicine in November, 2018. The admissions to the second batch has been completed and classes are slated to commence on November 5.