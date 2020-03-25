200 booked for lockdown violation

The police on Wednesday registered cases against more people in the district for violating COVID-19 lockdown stipulations.

According to official figures, 134 cases were registered in the city on Wednesday as against 160 on Tuesday, while 66 cases were registered in rural Thiruvananthapuram.

The city police also seized 85 two-wheelers, 19 autorickshaws and 13 cars for ‘unnecessary travel’ violating the restrictions.

The owners would be issued notices and the vehicles released. However, a second offence would lead to the cancellation of their registration, City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.

Slightly better

Compared to Tuesday, however, the situation in the city was slightly better. Movement on city streets had thinned down considerably with the police frowning on unnecessary travel and registering cases on Tuesday. Across the city, police teams hailed down private vehicles and questioned the occupants as to the reasons for travel.

“Movement came down by around 20% on Wednesday.

The number of cases registered in the city have also come down from 160 on Tuesday to 134,” Mr. Upadhyay said. “But we need to tighten the measures. Lockdown means lockdown,” he said.

Flats and apartments have been directed to maintain a register at the gates to keep tabs on the entry and departure of the occupants. They will undergo daily inspection by the police.

Against occupants

Action will be taken against occupants who violate the restrictions, the City Police Commissioner said. Action will be initiated against apartment office-bearers who fail to adhere to the direction, he said.

Additionally, domestic workers and home nurses should either be provided accommodation at their places of work or should be asked to stay away for 21 days, the police said. Food, LPG delivery staff, employees of supermarkets, vegetable stalls, pharmacies and grocery shops also should be provided accommodation by their employers.

This is meant to prevent the spread of the disease, the police said.