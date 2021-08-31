20-year-old woman, who was stabbed 15 times by man, succumbs to injuries in Thiruvananthapuram

Photo for representation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 August 2021 10:21 IST

According to the police, 28-year-old Arun purportedly stabbed the woman from Nedumangad 15 times on her stomach, neck and other body parts using a knife after the duo engaged in a quarrel

Suryagayathri, a 20-year-old woman who was stabbed by a man near Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala a day ago, succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Vanda native, who had been residing in a rented house in Uzhappakonam near the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) complex in Valiyamala in the Kerala capital, was allegedly attacked by Arun (28) of Peyad who had barged into the house around 2.30 p.m. on Monday. He purportedly stabbed her 15 times on the stomach, neck and other body parts using a knife after the duo engaged in a quarrel.

Advertising

Advertising

Her differently-abled mother, Valsala (52), was also injured while she attempted to prevent the attack. The perpetrator too had sustained cuts on a finger in the melee. Following the incident, he made a futile attempt to escape, but was apprehended by the victim’s neighbours as he reached their terrace.

Despite undergoing emergency surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, Suryagayathri succumbed to her injuries. She has been living separated from her husband who hails from Kollam district for nearly six months. While the accused is also married, the nature of his relationship with the victim was yet to be ascertained by the police.

Financial deals

They are suspected to have been involved in financial transactions that could have paved the way for the animosity. Suryagayathri had reportedly complained to the police against Arun in the past.

The Valiyamala police, who had booked the accused for attempt to murder, was set to alter the charge to murder. His arrest would also be recorded soon, said official sources.