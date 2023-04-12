20-year-old man severely injured in an explosion in Kannur

April 12, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - KANNUR

A 20-year-old youth suffered severe injuries and lost both of his palms in an explosion that occurred on the land adjacent to his house near Ernaholi Bridge in Thalassery on Tuesday night.

Police reports indicate that the youth, Vishnu, sustained injuries during the incident. Preliminary information suggested that the explosion took place while he was making an explosive device.

However, the police said it remained unclear whether the explosive was a crude bomb or high-powered firecrackers intended for the Vishu celebration. The police and a forensic team are currently investigating the scene.

Following the accident, Vishnu was initially admitted to a private hospital in Thalassery before being transferred to another hospital in Kannur for further treatment.

