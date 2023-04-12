ADVERTISEMENT

20-year-old man severely injured in an explosion in Kannur

April 12, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - KANNUR

The police said it remained unclear whether the explosive was a crude bomb or high-powered firecrackers intended for the Vishu celebration.

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old youth suffered severe injuries and lost both of his palms in an explosion that occurred on the land adjacent to his house near Ernaholi Bridge in Thalassery on Tuesday night.

Police reports indicate that the youth, Vishnu, sustained injuries during the incident. Preliminary information suggested that the explosion took place while he was making an explosive device.

However, the police said it remained unclear whether the explosive was a crude bomb or high-powered firecrackers intended for the Vishu celebration. The police and a forensic team are currently investigating the scene.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the accident, Vishnu was initially admitted to a private hospital in Thalassery before being transferred to another hospital in Kannur for further treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US