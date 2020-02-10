20 samples test negative for coronavirus in Kasaragod

The district health authorities have confirmed that 20 of the 24 samples sent for examination have been tested negative for coronavirus infection. According to District Surveillance Officer A.T. Manoj, only one sample has been found to be positive so far.

A total of 175 persons were found to have come into contact with the patient who was tested positive. Of them, 56 are from Kerala, while 36 are from other States. None of them has any symptom, said Dr. Manoj. “Those under home observation should not attend public functions. Public contact should be avoided, and children should not attend schools temporarily,” he advised.

“Anyone visiting those who have travelled to corona risk areas should be alert. If symptoms appear, one should report to the Health Department control room by contacting 994600493” he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Animal Husbandry said tourists from countries affected by coronavirus would be observed. It also advised people to avoid contact with animals such as bat and civet which may spread the virus.