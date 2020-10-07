20 persons to be allowed at places of worship in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

07 October 2020 20:52 IST

250 devotees a day will be allowed at Sabarimala during Thulam puja

Entry to places of worship in the State will be limited to 20 persons at a time.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday also decided to allow 40 worshippers at a time in Hindu places of worship during special pujas and functions. Also, 40 faithful will be allowed in mosques during Friday prayers and in churches during the Sunday mass. The number will be fixed based on the space available and the COVID-19 protocols.

At Sabarimala

As many as 250 devotees a day will be allowed at the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala during the monthly puja for the Malayalam month of Thulam, a communication from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

