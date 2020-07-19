20 persons test positive in Kottayam

As many as 20 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Sunday.
Of the fresh cases, 12 persons contracted the virus through local contact while three others came from abroad.
The remaining five persons returned from other States.
Meanwhile, nine persons who were undergoing treatment for the disease were discharged from the various hospitals during the day.
Local contact
The persons who contracted the virus through local contact were identified as a 55-year-old Mannam native who was employed at a fish stall in Ettumanur fish market, a two-year-old son of a couple from TV Puram who had earlier been diagnosed with the disease, a 49-year-old woman from Perumassery in Vaikom, a 29-year-old Chingavanam native, a 58-year-old Kanjirappally native who was in the contact list of a COVID-19 patient in Pathanamthitta, a 60-year-old Koruthodu native, a 28-year-old Vizhikkathodu native who was in the contact list of a patient in Pathanamthitta and his 25-year-old brother, and four persons who were employed in the Changanassery market.
From abroad
The patients who landed from abroad were a 25-year-old Mundakayam native who landed from Baharain on July 7, a 31-year-old Kurichi native who arrived from Dubai on July 3, and a 28-year-old Meenadom native who arrived from Abu Dhabi on July 5.
Meanwhile, five nurses on duty at the ward 11 of the Government Medical College have been send to quarantine after two patients at the ward tested positive for the virus.
