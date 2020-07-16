20 persons test positive in Alappuzha

Twenty people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Thursday. Among the fresh cases, three are Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at Nooranad unit, nine had come from abroad and one from Tamil Nadu, while seven people contracted the disease through contact.

Those who contracted the disease through local contact include a 43-year-old man native of Vayalar, two women and a man from Kuthiathode, all on the contact list of an employee of a seafood factory at Ezhupunna who was diagnosed with the disease last week.

A boy hailing from Kayamkulam on the contact list of a COVID-19 patient from Kayamkulam, a 20-year-old man from Thuravoor, associated with Chellanam harbour and a 30-year-old woman native of Chettikkad also contacted the disease through contact. The Chettikkad native's source of infection is unknown.

Thirteen people who were undergoing treatment have tested negative. The number of active cases stands at 550.

Officials said steps would be taken to avoid delay in getting the COVID-19 test results.

Automated machine

An automated RNA extraction machine will be made operational at National Institute of Virology unit here in two days. With the machine operational, at least 1,000 tests can be conducted per day. Another lab for SARS-CoV-2 testing is being set up at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.

The district has decided to convert Taluk Hospital, Mavelikara into a COVID-19 treatment centre. Ban on fishing and sale of fish along the coast in the district has been extended till July 22.