Kerala

20 new cases in Pathanamthitta

Twenty persons, including an excise official, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 12 persons contracted the virus through local contact while six persons came from abroad. The remaining cases had returned from other States. The local contact cases included five persons from the Kumbazha cluster while the contact source of two cases were yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, 30 persons who had recovered from the disease were discharged from various hospitals in the district. Pathanamthitta currently has 206 active cases and 7,618 persons under observation.

