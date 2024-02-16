ADVERTISEMENT

20 more electric buses launched in Thiruvananthapuram city

February 16, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Buses have been procured for KSRTC under e-mobility component of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited

The Hindu Bureau

(image for representation purposes) | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Even as the controversy over the electric buses operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) refused to die down, the phase-two flag-off of 20 electric buses, including double-decker buses, was done by Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh here on Thursday.

The buses were procured for the corporation under the e-mobility component of the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL), taking the total number of electric buses plying in the city limits to 113. 

Half the e-buses were introduced on new routes covering all interior areas of the city where long-chassis buses cannot be operated. As a result, 50% of the city’s diesel buses were substituted by electric buses. These buses were introduced in 48 different routes, with 825 trips covering an overall 11,186 km daily within the city limits, according to a statement issued by the SCTL. 

All the buses fitted with CCTV for the safety of passengers, especially for women travellers, accompanied by music and destination display, have become an instant hit in the city.

The services are available from 5.30 a.m. till 12 midnight to cater to the travel needs of railway commuters throughout.

According to official data, the total number of passengers who used the electric buses during September 2023 was 5.28 lakh, which rose to 8.2 lakh in December, underscoring the acceptance of e-buses in the capital city. 

Notably, more than 2,000 two-wheelers are off the road daily with the introduction of electric buses, said the SCTL statement. 

The newly-assumed Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, however, had been claiming that the electric buses were a loss-making initiative and announced that e-buses would be replaced with fossil-fuel-powered ones.

