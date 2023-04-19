ADVERTISEMENT

20-kW solar power plant inaugurated at NATPAC office

April 19, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty inspecting the rooftop solar power plant at NATPAC office. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty on Wednesday inaugurated a 20-kW roof-top solar power plant installed at the head office of the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) at Akkulam. The plant was installed with the cooperation of Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), a statement here said.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided. An energy audit report of the NATPAC office carried out with the technical support of Energy Management Centre (EMC) was released by Mr. Krishnankutty on the occasion. NATPAC director Samson Mathew, ANERT CEO Narendra Nath Veluri, Sajeev G., chief engineer, KSEB, were among those present.

A panel discussion on ‘Clean and green energy towards sustainable transportation’ was also organised on the occasion.

