20 kg of ganja seized from train

KOLLAM

14 January 2022 05:26 IST

Twenty kilogrammes of ganja was seized during a joint operation by the Excise and Railway Protection Force here on Thursday. The consignment was found hidden in a compartment of the Ananthapuri Express that operates between Chennai Egmore and Kollam.

The cannabis, wrapped in sellotape, was found in three shoulder bags while two SIM cards were retrieved. It is suspected that the bags were abandoned by the smuggler to avoid arrest. The consignment is worth around ₹10 lakh in the market.

