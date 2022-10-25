20 injured in bus accident at Thalassery

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 25, 2022 19:47 IST

At least 20 passengers, including schoolchildren, were injured when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Nettur, Illikunnu, at Thalassery on Tuesday morning. Eyewitnesses said overspeeding by the bus caused the accident. The bus operating between Anjarakandy and Thalassery slipped off the road at a curve. It stopped by hitting a nearby tree on the edge of the road, preventing a major tragedy. Arfath, a passenger, said the driver was speaking over mobile phone at the time of the accident. All injured passengers were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital, and the condition of seven of them is reportedly critical.

