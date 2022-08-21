20 injured as barricade collapses on Kozhikode beach

Unexpected crowd led to accident, say police

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 21, 2022 23:30 IST

The spot where the barricade collapsed, injuring nearly 20 persons on the Kozhikode beach on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT 

As many as 20 persons sustained injuries when a barricade collapsed during a concert on the Kozhikode beach on Sunday. The injured were taken to Kozhikode Government General Hospital.

No one sustained grave injuries in the incident which took place around 7.30 p.m.

Police sources said it was an unexpected turnout that led to the accident. Though the organisers expected only a small crowd, the weekend rush turned out to be a challenge, they said.

