20 eateries get hygiene rating in Idukki

The Food Safety department has given hygiene rating certificates to 20 hotels, resorts, and bakeries in the district. Eight of the eateries got five star, seven four star, and five three star.

The ratings were given on quality criteria as part of a country-wide move being implemented by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

According to an official of the Food Safety department, the rating has been given to 20 eateries in the first phase. This will help customers know the quality of food served in a particular outlet. The certification is given for a two-year period and there is opportunity for the eateries to improve the rating by enhancing quality.

The ratings are ‘excellent’, ‘very good’ and ‘good’.

The ratings are given as per the 48 criteria for judging quality, which included hygiene in kitchen, equipment used for preparing food, health of workers, quality of water, etc., said the official.