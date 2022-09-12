₹20 crore sanctioned for Kannur MCH: Health Minister

Staff Reporter KANNUR
September 12, 2022 22:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has given administrative sanction for the release of over ₹20 crore for the expansion of the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Health Minister Veena George has said.

While an amount of ₹9,90,55,000 was sanctioned for hospital equipment, ₹5,99,97,000 was sanctioned for lab accessories and ₹4,11,37,000 for other hospital accessories.

The Minister said steps were being taken to regularise the services of existing doctors and nurses at the MCH. Doctors have been appointed at the newly opened plastic surgery department.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She further said ₹50.87 crore had been sanctioned for the construction of a hostel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
hospital and clinic

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app