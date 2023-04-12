₹20 crore loan for crisis-ridden KTDC to pay for routine expenses

April 12, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Though the Tourism department’s statistics paint a rosy picture of a rebounding sector after the COVID-19 outbreak, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) which runs premium and budget hotels across the State for tourists, finds it difficult to stay afloat due to poor patronage. It has sought a loan of ₹20 crore from the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) to tide over its financial crisis.

Considering the existing financial liabilities of the KTDC which has already availed of a loan of ₹35 crore from the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and ₹5 crore loan from the State Bank of India, the State government which has vetted the proposal has now allowed the KTDC to take a loan of ₹20 crore from KFC to pay statutory payments, licence fees, and employee benefits.

The KTDC, in the loan proposal, has claimed that the corporation has incurred a huge loss during the last three years following drop in the number of guests at its premium and budget hotels as a result of the pandemic.

However, sources close to the KTDC reveal that the corporation was given a grant of ₹60 crore during the 2020-21 financial year by the government considering the drop in business. “It is true that the KTDC has lost substantial business like any other hospitality industry institutions during the peak of the pandemic. But the lack of professional management is one of the main issues for the recurring loss. All its assets were set up by the government, and the Tourism department provides a substantial amount for the annual maintenance of its facilities, said a source.

In spite of this, if the KTDC continues to find it difficult to pay for its routine expenses, it will be the ineptitude of the management, say its critics. The election manifesto of the LDF government in 2016 maintained that it would bring in a professional management to lead the corporation. However, despite seven years later, no change was brought in, they say.

However, when contacted, V. Vigneshwari, managing director, KTDC, said the loan amount will be used for capital investment for furthering its long-term business goals and objectives.

Officials in the corporation also maintained that despite the setbacks, the KTDC has done well in the just-concluded fiscal.