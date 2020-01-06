₹20-cr. new projects at Kottayam MCH

Kottayam has set a model in establishing projects that benefit the public in a time-bound manner, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

She was inaugurating a slew of new projects at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here, implemented at ₹20.20 crore, on Monday. The projects launched included the second phase of the Aardram project, CT Simulator, MCF solid waste treatment plant , cancer care ICU, modular operation theatres, power laundry, calibration lab, and a toilet complex among others.

12 new projects

The Minister also inaugurated the commencement of work on 12 new projects at the hospital to be implemented at ₹80 crore. The new projects to come up include a skill lab, disciplinary research unit, second phase of pharmacy college, paediatric cardiac operation theatre, washing yard, MRI Scan, DSA and so on.

K. Suresh Kurup, MLA, presided. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, delivered the keynote address while T.K. Jayakumar, Superintendent of the GMC, presented the report.

More dialysis units

Earlier in the day, the Minister inaugurated the new administrative block of the Kottayam General Hospital (GH) and promised to allot more dialysis units to the hospital here with the expansion of basic infrastructure. The new administrative block was constructed at ₹2.74 crore by using the asset development fund of Thiruvanchoor Radhakishnan, MLA.

She also urged the Kottayam district panchayat authorities to prepare a plan to meet the cost of operating these units by joining hands with various local bodies in the district.

The authorities have currently embarked on a project to renovate the out-patient unit of the hospital at ₹2.5 crore. Further, several new facilities, including CT scanner, trauma-care unit, stroke unit and plastic surgery department have been established, besides sanctioning new vacancies, including a forensic surgeon.

New complex at GH

The Health Department has accorded administrative sanction for constructing a 10-storey complex at the GH.

Oommen Chandy, MLA, inaugurated the public meeting, also attended by district panchayat president Sebastian Kulathungal and municipal chairperson P.R. Sona.