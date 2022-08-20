20 couples tie the knot in Palakkad social wedding

Ceremony under banner of Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD
August 20, 2022 20:49 IST

The couples who tied the knot during a social wedding ceremony organised by the Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust at Vadakkenchery, near Palakkad, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Twenty young couples from poor families tied the knot at a social wedding ceremony held at Vadakkenchery, near here, on Saturday.

The couples were overwhelmed with joy as they entered into nuptials as part of the 25th edition of the social wedding held under the banner of the Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, the corporate social responsibility wing of Sobha Ltd headed by P.N.C. Menon.

As many as 667 women from poor families have so far got married in the social wedding scheme initiated by Sobha in 2003. The women were selected from poor families in Vadakkenchery, Kizhakkenchery and Kannambra panchayats.

Mr. Menon, chairman emeritus of Sobha Ltd, his wife, Sobha Menon, and son and chairman of Sobha group Ravi Menon presented mangala sutra and rings to the brides and grooms.

K.D. Presenan, MLA, former minister K.E. Ismail, former MLAs C.T. Krishnan and Anil Akkara, Guruvayur Devaswom president V.K. Vijayan, Kizhakkenchery panchayat president Kavitha Madhavan, vice president V. Radhakrishnan, Kannambra panchayat president Sumathi T., and vice president K.R. Murali were among those who addressed and blessed the newly-weds.

