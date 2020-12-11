20 counting centres in Palakkad

PALAKKAD

11 December 2020 18:22 IST

One each in each municipality and block panchayat

Twenty counting centres are being arranged in Palakkad district for the three-tier civic body elections. The counting will take place on Wednesday. Apart from one counting centre each in each of the seven municipalities, a centre each will be set up in the 13 block panchayats.

The Municipal Hall in Palakkad town will be the counting centre for the Palakkad municipality. St. Teresa’s Convent High School, Shoranur, will be the counting centre for the Shoranur municipality.

For the Ottappalam municipality, the counting will be held at LSN Girls Higher Secondary School, Ottappalam. The ground floor of the Chittur Thathamangalam municipal office will be the counting centre for the Chittur Thathamangalam municipality.

The votes of the Mannarkkad municipality will be counted at Kalladi Higher Secondary School, Kumaramputhur. The Government Higher Secondary School, Cherpulassery, will be the counting centre for the Cherpulassery municipality. And for Pattambi, the counting will be held at Government Higher Secondary School, Upper Pattambi.

In blocks

The following will be the counting centres for the 13 block panchayats in Palakkad — Thrithala: Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vattenad; Pattambi: Sree Neelakanda Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi;

Ottapalam: NSSKPT Vocational Higher Secondary School and NSS BEd Training College, Ottappalam; Sreekrishnapuram: Higher Secondary School, Sreekrishnapuram; Mannarkkad: Nellippuzha Darunnajath High School, Mannarkkad; Attappady: Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Agali; Palakkad: Vyasa Vidyapeetam Central School, Kallekkad; Kuzhalmannam: CA High School, Kuzhalmannam; Chittur: Government Arts and Science College, Nattukal, Kozhinjambara; Kollengode: BSS HSS, Kollengode; Nemmara: NSS College, Nemmara; Malampuzha: NSS Engineering College, Akathethara; and Alathur: Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Alathur.