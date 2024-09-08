ADVERTISEMENT

20% bonus for cashew labourers in State

Updated - September 08, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Industrial Relations Committee (IRC) meeting chaired by Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty  on Saturday has decided to grant cashew workers 20% bonus and ₹10,500 advance for Onam. Employees receiving monthly salary in this sector will be paid an amount equal to three months salary as advance bonus. The bonus amount will be distributed by September 10. Mr. Sivankutty pointed out in the meeting that the government is always trying to protect labourers in cashew sector, which is the largest traditional industry in Kerala. Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation chairperson S. Jayamohan, Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society chairperson M. Sivasankara Pillai, and Labour Secretary K. Vasuki were present.  

