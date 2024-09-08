GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20% bonus for cashew labourers in State

Updated - September 08, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Industrial Relations Committee (IRC) meeting chaired by Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty  on Saturday has decided to grant cashew workers 20% bonus and ₹10,500 advance for Onam. Employees receiving monthly salary in this sector will be paid an amount equal to three months salary as advance bonus. The bonus amount will be distributed by September 10. Mr. Sivankutty pointed out in the meeting that the government is always trying to protect labourers in cashew sector, which is the largest traditional industry in Kerala. Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation chairperson S. Jayamohan, Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society chairperson M. Sivasankara Pillai, and Labour Secretary K. Vasuki were present.  

Published - September 08, 2024 07:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.