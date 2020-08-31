2-year-old dies of poisoning in Kannur

KANNUR

31 August 2020 00:21 IST

A two-year-old girl died after her mother allegedly gave her ice cream laced with poison at Payyavoor in Kannur on Sunday. The woman also attempted to end her life.

The deceased was identified as Ansila. The woman and her 11-year-old child are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The incident took place on the night of August 27. When the younger child became unconscious the next morning, the woman informed neighbours and the police and rushed the child to hospital.

According to the police, the woman owns a textile shop at Payyavoor. She had borrowed money to buy a house and land. She was in financial crisis and was not able to repay the money. Her husband works abroad.

State’s health helpline - 104; Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530; Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000; Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056