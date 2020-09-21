2 workers killed after gelatine sticks explode in building

Two workers were killed after gelatine sticks stocked in a building near a stone quarry in Ellithodu near Malayatoor exploded on Monday morning.
Police identified the victims as Periyannan, 40, of Manganur in Salem and Nagaraj of Chamarajanagar in Karnataka. The incident is reported to have occurred around 3.30 a.m. The labourers were staying at the building in which the gelatine sticks were stored. The exact reason for the blast can be ascertained only after further investigations, the police said.
The building was completely destroyed in the blast. The workers, who had left for their hometowns following the pandemic, were asked to join duty 10 days ago after the relaxations came in to force. They were under quarantine at the building as part of the protocol prescribed by the authorities.
The body of one of the victims was shifted to a private hospital in Angamaly.
District Collector S. Suhas has asked the tahsildar to submit a report on the incident. He said that stringent action will be taken if the findings revealed any violation of norms.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath