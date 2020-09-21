2 workers killed after gelatine sticks explode in building

District Collector S. Suhas orders probe into incident

Two workers were killed after gelatine sticks stocked in a building near a stone quarry in Ellithodu near Malayatoor exploded on Monday morning.

Police identified the victims as Periyannan, 40, of Manganur in Salem and Nagaraj of Chamarajanagar in Karnataka. The incident is reported to have occurred around 3.30 a.m. The labourers were staying at the building in which the gelatine sticks were stored. The exact reason for the blast can be ascertained only after further investigations, the police said.

The building was completely destroyed in the blast. The workers, who had left for their hometowns following the pandemic, were asked to join duty 10 days ago after the relaxations came in to force. They were under quarantine at the building as part of the protocol prescribed by the authorities.

The body of one of the victims was shifted to a private hospital in Angamaly.

District Collector S. Suhas has asked the tahsildar to submit a report on the incident. He said that stringent action will be taken if the findings revealed any violation of norms.