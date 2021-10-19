2 suspected drug peddlers held by police in capital

The City police arrested two persons, including a juvenile, during a crack down on a drug trafficking gang in a lodge on Tuesday.

Two gang members managed to give the police the slip after hurling country bombs on them in broad daylight. The Karamana police arrested Rajeesh, 22, of Kunnumpuram and a 16-year-old teenager during an operation that was led by the City Narcotics Cell in the Killipalam Bund Road. The raid was made against the backdrop of the police intensifying its drive to rein in the illegal sale and smuggling of narcotic substances.

A special team was also formed under Sheen Tharayil, Assistant Commissioner, Narcotics Cell, following instances of rival gangs operating in the city clashing against each other.

On the basis of a tip-off, a shadow police team knocked on the doors of the lodge room that Rajeesh had booked in his name. On seeing the police, the gang hurled country bombs on them and slammed the door. By the time the police team opened the door, two members of the gang jumped outside from the balcony of the third-floor room and managed to escape. Rajeesh and the juvenile were, however, overpowered by the police personnel.

They were allegedly found to possess five kg of ganja, synthentic drug MDMA, three air pistols, and two machetes.

While the presence of weapons took the sleuths by surprise, the police have launched an enquiry into the criminal antecedents of the gang members. Efforts are also underway to bring the two absconding members to book.