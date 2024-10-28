2 students, cleaner sustain minor injuries in bus accident

Two students and a cleaner sustained minor injuries when their bus met with an accident at Cherai around 5:30 a.m. on Monday (October 28). The bus was returning with students from the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Njarakkal, after an excursion to Kodaikanal.

According to the Munambam police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a roadside concrete post of the KSEB, possibly after dozing off. The bus sustained damage, while the post broke in two due to the impact. No case has been registered, as neither the KSEB nor the parents of the injured students have lodged a complaint. A probe is underway to assess the exact cause of the accident