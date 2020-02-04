Kerala

2 samples test negative

more-in

1 more person admitted to isolation ward of Kottayam hospital

In a major relief to the health authorities on Tuesday, the samples collected from two patients kept in isolation at the Government Medical College Hospital were tested negative for novel coronavirus.

The samples were examined at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, one more person who developed symptoms of the disease was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital here on Tuesday.

A sample of the person has been sent to the NIV, Alappuzha.

Besides the patients at the hospital, as many as 81 persons who recently returned from China and Hong Kong are kept under observation in the district. The health authorities have been reviewing their status on a daily basis.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 11:26:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/2-samples-test-negative/article30737139.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY