2 more witnesses turn hostile in Madhu case

Two more witnesses turned hostile in the Attappady Madhu lynching case on Saturday. Witnesses number 61 and 62, Hareesh and Anand respectively, retracted their original statements when they testified before the Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mannarkkad.

So far, 25 witnesses turned hostile in the case. Ten witnesses, from number 59 to 68, were to have examined at the court on Saturday. While one of them had died, three did not turn up. Four of them testified in favour of the prosecution, and two turned hostile.

The court will continue the trial of the case on Monday.