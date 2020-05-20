2 more NoRKs test positive

Two more Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) in quarantine tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday taking the total number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in the district to seven.

A 37-year-old man who came to his home at Mezhuvely from Colaba in Mumbai on June 13 and a pregnant woman, who was working as staff nurse in Kuwait and reached her home at Perinad in Ranni on June 14, tested positive. They have been shifted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

The Mezhuvely native and two others from the district came to Kozhikode on a bus with 17 others from Mumbai on June 13.

By car

The three along with a Kottaym native then travelled to Pathanamthitta in a car. Two of them tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 so far. A 30-year-old man from Kadapra, near Thiruvalla, tested positive on Tuesday and the clinical examination of the throat swab of the third person is awaited.

Some others who travelled with them on the bus from Mumbai too tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The patient from Mezhuvely was quarantined at a corona care centre at Elanthoor before he was taken to the General Hospital on Wednesday. The woman was in home quarantine since her arrival on June 14.