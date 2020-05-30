2 more cases in capital, 6 grama panchayats containment zones

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 May 2020 21:03 IST

Existing lockdown relaxations will not be applicable

Six grama panchayats in the district — Vamanapuram, Pullampara, Nellanad, Pulimath, Mudakkal and Manickal — have been declared containment zones, given the COVID-19 scenario.

The District Disaster Management Authority issued orders in this regard on Friday. Existing lockdown relaxations will not be applicable in the six panchayats until further orders.

Essential activities

“Only essential activities will be allowed in containment zones. The movement of persons in or out of the zones will not be permitted except for medical emergencies, maintaining supply of essential goods and services and to attend public exam,” the order said.

The district administration has directed the public to wear masks and respect physical- distancing norms.

The order will be reviewed every day and relaxation will be allowed once a week.

Two COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Saturday. One patient, a 42-year-old man from Vamanapuram, had arrived by bus from Pune on May 18. A 36-year-old man from East Fort who had arrived from Delhi on May 23 also tested positive, district administration said.

On Saturday, 770 people were placed under COVID-19 disease surveillance in the district, even as 419 others completed the observation period without developing symptoms.

As on Saturday, 10,463 people were under surveillance in the district, the district administration said.

Of this, 9,015 people are in home quarantine, 112 under hospital observation and 1,336 in COVID care centres.