2 more arrested for Abhimanyu’s murder

The police team probing the Abhimanyu murder case has recorded the arrest of two more Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists, taking the total number of arrests to six.

The arrested were identified as K.M. Navas and Jaffri, both natives of Mattancherry, who had been in police custody for the past couple of days. The duo, though not directly involved in the assault, were accused of aiding the assailants to go into hiding.

During investigation, the police found that Navas had been present at a location near the campus during the clash with SFI workers. Meanwhile, a probe is on into the mysterious absconding of six SDPI activists, all natives of Nettoor, soon after the crime.

Officials suspect at least two among them had been earlier arraigned as accused in the Muvattupuzha palm-chopping case but were acquitted later.

Call records of about 40 SDPI /Popular Front of India leaders are being traced following suspicions of an organised attempt to shift the suspects to safe locations. Besides phone calls, details of their recent financial transactions have also come under the lens.

“Banking details of 12 suspects have been collected and procedures to freeze their accounts have also started,’’ officials said.

The police expanded the search for the accused to the neighbouring States, including Karnataka. Look out notice for eight among the accused, including Muhammad J.I., the first accused, has been sent to all airports in the wake of reports about them attempting to leave the country.

Earlier in the day, the 132 SDPI activists who staged a protest march to the Ernakulam Rural police headquarters in Aluva demanding the release of their leaders were remanded in the Viyyur central prison in Thrissur.